Carol M. Roaldson, 99, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at the Baptist Health Care Center in Bismarck. At her request, no funeral or visitation will take place.

Carol Margaret Cook Roaldson was born on Jan. 6, 1921 to Wesley Cook and Jennie (Hane) Cook in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When she was a young child, she and her family moved to a farm east of New Rockford. She was raised as a farmgirl with her younger brother and sister, Archie Cook and Ruth Queen. She graduated from New Rockford High School.

During WWII, Carol worked in a defense plant that built warplanes in the State of Washington. Her job was to drive a forklift around delivering parts. In 1944, she married Lawrence Klemin Sr. They had three children, Lawrence, John, and James. They were later divorced.

Carol married Elmer Anderson in 1957 and the two owned and operated Anderson Sand and Gravel northeast of Carrington until Elmer's passing in 1968.

Returning to her farmgirl roots, she married Stanley Roaldson in 1969 and became a farmer's wife northeast of Carrington. The two later retired from farming and moved south to Texas and then to Green Valley, Arizona, near Tucson. Following Stanley's passing in 1980, Carol continued to live in Arizona until returning to North Dakota to take care of her mother, Jennie.

She was a life member of American Legion Auxiliary in Bismarck. Her father, Wesley, was a veteran of WWI and served in France with the U.S. Army. Carol enjoyed traveling around in a small RV with her dog, Beau, and made many trips between Arizona and North Dakota and other places. She was a kind and gentle lady and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.

Carol is survived by her children, Lawrence R. (Rita) Klemin, Bismarck, John W. (Marlys) Klemin, Ashland City, Tennessee, and James A. Klemin, Queen Valley, Arizona; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Anderson and Stanley Roaldson; brother and sister, Archie Cook in North Dakota and Ruth Queen in West Virginia; and her parents, Wesley Cook in California and Jennie Cook in North Dakota. As requested by Carol, following her cremation, she will be buried in a plot next to her father, Wesley, at the Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes Cemetery in Sacramento, California.

A special thank you to the staff at the Baptist Health Care Center for their care and compassion towards Carol throughout her years spent there, especially during her last days.

