Edith Wilson

Edith L. Wilson, 98, Bismarck, went to heaven on Oct. 4, 2020. A private family service will be held.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Edith Luella Anunson was born on Aug. 17, 1922 to Grace and James Anunson. She was raised and educated in Driscoll. She married Clifford Wilson on June 11, 1938 and the two lived in Driscoll until later moving to Bismarck where they raised their 11 children.

She married Don P. Port on Sept. 22, 2001.

Edith enjoyed crocheting, crafts, word find puzzles and reading.

Edith is survived by her children, Clifford (Joan), June Walker, LaDel (Deanna), Birdie (Albert) Fode, Clyde (Sandra), Deanne Kremer, Randy (Laurale) and Terri (Pete) Hodgin; son-in-law, Ben Mittleider; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford and Don; children, Grace, Willette and Curtis; and her parents.

To share memories of Edith and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.