Sandra Job, 80, of Linton, died Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at the Strasburg Care Center. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Peace Lutheran Church, Linton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. A livestream of Sandra's Funeral Service will be available on the Peace Lutheran Church, Linton Facebook page.

Sandra Yvonne Ulrickson was born June 15, 1940, the daughter of Willmar and Alice (Hochhalter) Ulrickson. She attended and graduated from Jamestown High School. She went on to attend beauty school in Fargo. She then worked as a beautician in Jamestown. Sandra married Leo Job of Linton on March 2, 1968 and a few years later they moved to Linton. Both of them worked on the family farm west of Linton. Sandra also worked for Papa Johns, Rosenbluth and before she retired she worked for the Linton Hospital.

Sandra was an avid reader, liked to play cards and put together puzzles. She also liked to watch football. Her favorite teams were the NDSU Bison and Minnesota Vikings.

Sandra is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-laws, Mitchell (Gail) Job, St. Joseph, Mo., and Cory (Dawn) Job, Venice, Fla.; four grandchildren, Marguerite and Matthew Job and Alyssa and Zachary Job; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Gail (Ed) Breckel and Wendi (Steve) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo and her brother Gary Ulrickson.

Memorials in memory of Sandra can be donated to Peace Lutheran Church, Linton, ND.

