Emma Hartman, 80, of Dickinson, passed away October 3, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM MT on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Carson, ND with Rev. Dennis Schafer as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Carson Community Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM CST at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

