Veronica Meier

Veronica (Fronie) Meier, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held. Her cremated remains will be placed with her husband at the Mandan Veterans Cemetery. She will be back in the arms of Dad and they are waltzing to "Waltz Across Texas."

Veronica was born August 22, 1934, to George and Katherine (Schaefbauer) Seiler on a farm near Greenway, South Dakota. After Graduating from high school in Aberdeen, South Dakota, she received her six-week teaching certificate and taught at a country school.

She met the love of her life, Wilfred Meier, at a barn dance. They were married July 11, 1955, after he returned from the Army, where he was stationed in Korea. He wrote to her every day and she kept those letters, which are still a treasure to the family. She enjoyed telling the story of how they planned and organized the wedding in two weeks. She also enjoyed telling the story of when they were dating, before he left for the service, how a rooster would chase him whenever he got out of the car to pick her up. She always teased him that it should have been her "warning sign!"

They lived in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Pierre, South Dakota, and spent most of their years in Selby, South Dakota. They found out what true happiness was when their grandchildren started arriving. They decided to try a temporary move to Mandan, North Dakota. That turned into a permanent move when they learned that their youngest granddaughter, who was four at the time, would look out the window every morning when she got up to check for snow. Grandpa and Grandma had told her they were moving back to Selby when the snow was gone. She was worried the snow would be gone and they would leave and so that was a deciding factor to stay in Mandan.

Veronica was a kind and gentle soul, who loved unconditionally.

Veronica will be deeply missed by daughters, Mary (Jerry) Seil – Laughlin, NV, Brenda (Jim) Woodland – Lakeville, MN; sons, Randy (Sandy) - Pierre, SD, Robin (fiancée Janice Steinkellner) – Dekalb, IL, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Marlene (Marty) Norby - Mandan, ND; grandchildren, Keri Vammer, Tami (Joel Miller) Norby, Tari Norby, Tali Norby, Noel Woodland, Heidi Woodland (Erik) Leine, Monte (Mallory) Meier, Monica (Chad) Botts; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Miller, Colton and MacKenzie Woodland, Kaden Bridger, Logan and Penelope Meier, Florence Botts; sister-in-law, Florence Meier.

She was preceded in death by husband Wilfred, her parents; brothers; sisters; son-in-law, Dan Vammer; daughter, Debra Norby; son, Brian; and granddaughter-in-law, Kristi Woodland.

A special thank you to the Memory Care Staff and all involved with her care at Edgewood on Dominion. It was such a comfort knowing she was receiving wonderful care. Also thank you to Deacon Terry Glatt and Callie at Weigel Funeral Home.

