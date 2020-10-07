Roland Kaseman

Roland N. Kaseman, 86. Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020. A family graveside gathering will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Wishek Lutheran Cemetery, Wishek. He will be laid to rest alongside his parents. Cremation has taken place. No services will be held as requested.

Roland was born on May 3, 1934 at home in McIntosh County. He was the thirteenth child of John and Elizabeth (Wittmer) Kaseman.

He married Caryl K. Bertsch on June 10, 1956. To this union, five children were born: Randall, Maurice, Rhonda (Kirt) Fuhs, Lynelle and Claude.

Roland was raised on the family farm, which he later took over in 1956. He was a jack of all trades. In October 1967, the family moved to Bismarck. Roland worked for Kirschman Manufacturing, Bank of North Dakota, Northern Improvement and at DGC Refinery as a teamster. He did courier services for several banks within the state. Roland started his own courier business in 1993 as RK Express until his retirement at the age of 72.

Roland is survived by his four children, Randall, Crown Butte, Rhonda (Kirt) Fuhs, Apache Junction, Ariz., Lynelle, Bismarck, and Claude, Mesa, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Levi Kaseman, Bismarck, Joshua and Miranda Ternes, Bismarck, Katelyn Baumgartner, Watford City, and Taylor Baumgartner, Bismarck; and 12 great-grandchildren, Connor and Keinen Kaseman, Bismarck, Hayli and Ethan Bouwens, Bismarck, Hallie Baumgartner, Watford City, Trinity, Faith, Noah, Eden, Grace, Adah, and Isaiah Ternes and a thirteenth great-grandchild on the way in February 2021, all of Bismarck.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Maurice; his parents; eight sisters and four brothers.

Memorials are to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

