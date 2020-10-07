Leo Fleckenstein

Leo Fleckenstein, 86, Bismarck, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Church of Ascension with Msgr. Jim Braaten officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil/rosary service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, at their new location 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Leo was born May 12, 1934 at Dodge to Paul and Ottila (Herouf) Fleckenstein. He was raised and educated in Dodge. Leo married Rosella Sitter on May 17, 1954 at St. Martins Church in Dodge. Leo served 32 years in the U.S. Army. In 1991, he retired from Civil Service. After he retired, he enjoyed working in his garage and going to auctions. Leo cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, David (Sue), Ken (Penny), Leona, Duane (Connie), and Leo (Cindy); eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Larry; and sister Paula Schmidt.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella; son Marvin; his parents and siblings.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.