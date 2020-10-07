Beverly Austin

Beverly Dee Austin (Bradstreet), age 82 of Mott, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Beverly was born June 21, 1938 to William and Lucille (Pfeifer) Bradstreet in Spencer, Nebraska. Beverly married Merlyn Austin on Oct. 9, 1959 and together moved to Anchorage, Alaska where Merlyn worked as an Army food inspector and Bev as an x-ray technician to the only orthopedic surgeon in Alaska. They returned to the Austin family farm where they raised three children, Todd (Carrie) Austin, Pelham, New Hampshire, Tyler (Jackie) Austin, Regent, and Hilary (Lonnie) Hruby, Mandan.

In 1985, Beverly and Merlyn left the farm and managed several commercial properties in North Dakota, Arkansas, Michigan and Georgia before retiring in 1993. During retirement, they traveled the country by RV for many years with their beloved dog Duke, before finally returning home to Mott.

Survived by sons Todd and Tyler, daughter Hilary, six grandchildren, Brett, Trent and Lauren Austin, Miranda (Tyler) Green, Samantha (Jaden) Moser and Lindsey (Chris) Zimmerman, five great-grandchildren, Rylee and Kaycee Green, Austin Moser, Carlten and Camden Zimmerman, her sister Suzanne Roosman (Bradstreet) and sisters-in-law Aloyth Bieri (Austin) and Judith Austin (Dreiling).

Beverly is preceded in death by Merlyn, husband of 58 years, her parents, William and Lucille Bradstreet, stepfather Robert Durand, brothers-in-law Drs. Russel Bieri and James Austin and nephew Eric Austin.

In consideration of safety for all during the pandemic, there will be no physical public funeral ceremony. A private, family only service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Mott Trinity Lutheran Church.