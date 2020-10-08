Virgil Horner

Virgil Joseph Horner, 83, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at the Strasburg Care Center in Strasburg.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg, with Father Shannon Lucht officiating. A rosary will be held 8:30 a.m. prior to the service at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.

Burial will be held noon Friday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Virgil was born March 19, 1937. He was born in Linton to Peter and Bertha (Mitzel) Horner. He grew up on the farm near Herried, S.D. Virgil was a farmer and rancher for most of his life until he became the owner of the Blue Room in Strasburg. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 – 1963. He also held seats on various boards. He was also a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg.

Virgil married Patricia Keller on April 24, 1965. Together they had three children: Valerie (Heim), Wade (Tammy) and Joe (Sandy).

Virgil enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was very social and loved to visit with friends and family. Virgil never missed a chance to dance when given the opportunity.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Wade (Tammy) Grand Forks, and Joe (Sandy) Fargo; brothers, Pete (Arlene), Ken (ReEtta), Gary (LeAnn); sisters, Evelyn Brandner, Lillian (Rick) Rodecker; grandchildren, Josh (Amanda) Horner, Haley Horner, Elizabeth Heim, Ethan Horner and Brady Horner; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Matthew, Marlee, Mavyn and Jacob and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Bertha; daughter Valerie; brother, Milton; sisters Bert and Beverly; brothers-in-law, Ed Krumm, Bill Hagert, Martin Brandner and Harold Schwartz.