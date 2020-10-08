Menu
Marlene Jorgenson

Marlene H. Jorgenson, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Trinity Nursing Home.

Marlene was born April 22, 1934 to Emil and Helmi Haapoja. She grew up on the family farm. She met her husband Bob Jorgenson and after a very short courtship, about six weeks, they were married.

Marlene and Bob farmed south of Pleasant Lake where they raised their four children.

Marlene's funeral was held Sept. 11, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Rugby.

Marlene is survived by her three children Karen (aka Susie) (Darrell) Schneibel, Penny Jorgenson, and Kory (Linda) Jorgenson; six granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Keith and brothers.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
