David Andahl, 55, rural Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the family farm, 14501 15th St NW, Bismarck, 58503. For those attending, please provide your own chairs.

Burial will be held at Baldwin Cemetery.

Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate/Parkway Funeral Service.