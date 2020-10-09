Leonard Schmautz

Leonard Christ Schmautz, 95, a lifelong resident of Mandan, peacefully passed away Oct. 6, 2020 at Prairie Pointe Assisted Living, where he has resided since January.

While it was the families' wish to celebrate his life with friends and family, due to COVID-19, services will be privately held for immediate family only. Interment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Leonard was born July 30, 1925, in Grant County to Henry and Louise (Metzger) Schmautz. He grew up in Hebron. After Leonard's father died in a railroad accident, he enlisted in the Navy in 1943, to support his mother and siblings. He served on the USS Regal AR11 as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class, in the South Pacific.

He married Caroline B. Brucker on Feb. 9, 1947, and they had four daughters; Karen, Peggy, Jacolyn (Jackie) and Mary Kay (Pinky). Leonard owned the Mirror Bar in Mandan for thirty years. He also had a farm near St. Anthony where he raised horses and cattle. He managed Plaza Beer Depot for many years, working until the age of 94.

In May of 2011 Leonard was honored to go on the North Dakota Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Upon his return he was amazed to see how many people came to the airport. He was proud to be a veteran.

Leonard took pride in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities.

He enjoyed watching all types of sports on TV including bull riding and rodeos. His favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Miami Dolphins. He was an avid reader, especially of Louis L'Amour.

Leonard was a member of the Legions, Elks, Eagles, Moose, 40 and 8, and the American Quarter Horse Association.

Leonard is survived by his three daughters and four sons-in-law; Karen (Michael Sr.) Wetzstein, Peggy (Patrick) Meidinger, Jackie (Dave) Leftwich and Wade (Heather) Yager. Nine grandchildren; Michael (Sarah Kadrmas) Wetzstein, Christopher (Wendy) Wetzstein, Sarah (Jesse) Wetzstein Paul, Angela (Justin) Miller, Casey (Theresa) Meidinger, Daniel (Lexie) Meidinger, Brian (Devon) Leftwich, Kyle (Andrea) Leftwich, and Kari (Chase) Fillingham; 22 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him GG (Great Grandpa) or Papa GG; his sister Mary Beth (Rudy) Marohl, and a brother Lyle (Ardis) Schmautz, several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Mary Kay (Pinky) Yager; his parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (John) Brucker and one brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Arlene) Schmautz, and many friends.

In the end it took a village for Dad's care and comfort. The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. A's and V.A. clinics, Great Plains Rehab and their staffs for all your care. A very special thanks to Prairie Pointe Assisted Living where dad went to live in January. They became his "new family" during the lockdown. He could not have been in a better place and so lovingly cared for.

Dad, Grandpa, and GG, you will be forever missed. We love you and we are better people because of you.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or a donor of your choosing.

Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Leonard and sign the online guestbook.