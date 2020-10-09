Llola Monroe

Llola Mae (Alling) Monroe, 91, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Bismarck Funeral Home with a military service and burial to follow at the ND Veterans Cemetery in Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Llola was born in Auburn, N.Y. on Nov. 1, 1928 to Vernon and Vera (Tilton) Alling. She graduated from Waterloo Senior High School in 1946 and Rochester Business Institute in 1947. She worked as a stenographer at Grange League Federation Inc. in Ithaca, N.Y., until she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949. While deployed during the Korean War, she married Jordan Monroe July 30, 1952 in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. After being honorably discharged in 1953 as Sergeant, they returned to the U.S. where they raised their six children Jeffery, Melissa, David, Gregory, Scott and Michelle.

After moving to Bismarck in 1965, Llola worked at KFYR and retired after almost 20 years until moving to Florida in 1984. There she worked at the Naval Research Laboratory in Orlando, Fla., until they returned to Bismarck in 2004.

Llola enjoyed the outdoors, camping and boating, playing games, crafting and spending time with her family. Llola was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and life member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Llola is survived by her children, Melissa (Mike) Samuelson, Tappen, David (Mary) Monroe, Bismarck, Gregory (Suzi) and Scott (Sheri) Monroe, both of Dickinson, Michelle (Robert) Dockins, Fort Worth, Texas; daughter-in-law Bernadette Monroe, Bismarck; sister Grace Sprague and brother Glen Alling, both of Rochester, N.Y.; 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jordan; siblings Vernon, John, Neil, Rose Szary, Jane Felber; son Jeffrey; grandchildren Amanda Monroe, Corey Hager, Anthony Monroe; great-grandchild Bradley Kinzer.

