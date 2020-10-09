Logan Kinslow

Logan Stuart Kinslow, 68, Bismarck, passed away April 28, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. There will be a graveside service noon Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Logan was born May 11, 1951, at Hagerstown, Maryland, to Clyde and Hjordis (Johnson) Kinslow. He grew up near Rogers and Dazey and graduated from Valley City High School and studied at VCSU. Logan joined the Army in 1971 and served until 1984. While in the Army, he was stationed in South Korea and Germany. That is when he married Kum Ok Han, and had his only son, Matthew. He and Kum Ok Han later divorced. He joined the North Dakota National Guard in 1985 and retired in 1995. With the National Guard, he helped build bridges in Honduras, as a heavy equipment operator, he also worked in the mess hall feeding soldiers. After he left the military, he continued his duties, by working with the DAV and other veteran organizations.

Due to ailments with his body, Logan was not the best soldier, but if you looked up patriot in the dictionary, he definitely fit the bill. He dedicated his life to serving veterans, senior citizens, and those in need. He worked with Meals on Wheels for as long as his son can remember, he was also an honored member of the patriot guard, DAV and other veteran and volunteer organizations. Either filling bags of sand during floods, or directing traffic for a memorial, he always kept himself busy helping people, especially veterans and their families.

He worked for Hardee's and Burger King. Regulars in Valley City remember Logan for his sarcasm and love of making people smile. He was often giving the locals a hard time when they were going through the drive-thru. Luckily, he hardly ever messed up an order, so he didn't have to get it reciprocated.

Logan enjoyed frequenting the local library, and often read through stacks and stacks of books. He also enjoyed war and military movies and documentaries. But his favorite hobby was showing photos of his grandkids and family to others, he was so proud of them. Logan also gave the best hugs.

He is survived by his son, Matthew (Kiesha) Kinslow, Aurora, Colorado; four sisters, Pat (Don) Maleck, Edith (Randy) Johnson, Deb (Jim) Hegdahl, all of Valley City, and Rachael (Rory) McCloud, Billings, Montana; two brothers, Clyde Kinslow, Sparks, Nevada, and John Kinslow, Fargo; and two granddaughters, Violet and Lydia.

Logan was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Kinslow; mother, Hjordis Campbell; sister, Mary Holsen; and brothers, Allan Kinslow and Peter Kinslow.

