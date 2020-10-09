Sandy Fahlstrom

Funeral services for Sandy (Blees) Fahlstrom, 58, of Dickinson, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Stevenson Funeral Home, with Pastor Lisa Lewton. The burial will immediately follow the service at Bowman Cemetery. Sandy's funeral will be livestreamed at the funeral home's website with the link available just prior to service time.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson.

Sandy passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home in Dickinson with her family by her side.

Sandy was born Feb. 17, 1962 in Bowman to Ellen (Burk) and Gerald Blees. She passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family.

Sandy attended Dickinson State College where she received her degree in nursing. She took pride in working as a nurse for 37 years and giving the utmost care to her patients while working in hospitals and clinics.

She was united in marriage to Brian Fahlstrom on Dec. 24, 1990 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Sandy continued to work in Bismarck while Brian was deployed overseas. Together the couple was blessed with two children, Brady and Paige.

In 1999 the family moved to Warroad, Minnesota, where Sandy continued her nursing career and played an active role in Brady and Paige's sporting events. They returned to North Dakota in 2012 and settled in Dickinson. Sandy cherished the time she was able to spend with her parents and enjoyed being closer to family.

Sandy truly enjoyed days spent on the lake fishing, travelling the Midwest with her husband and children, crafting, and camping. Flowers were her passion and she especially adored roses.

Sandy is survived by her husband Brian of 30 years; son Brady Fahlstrom; daughter Paige (Weston) LeMoine; sisters Becky Blees, Jody (Doug) Rajewsky, Kim (Bryan) Hall; Aunt and uncle Fred and Rene ´ Burk, Aunts Pat Netland and Linda Blees; mother-in-law Beverly Berry; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents Gerald and Ellen Blees.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home