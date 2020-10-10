Benedict Ehreth

Benedict Ehreth, age 97, of Mandan, died on October 9, 2020, at Miller Pointe where he resided for a number of years. Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan. While it was the families wish to celebrate his life with friends and family, due to COVID-19, other services will be privately held for immediate family. A livestream of the family service on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. will be available at the Weigel Funeral Home website under Ben's obituary page.

Ben was born May 15, 1923, in Mandan Hospital, the son of Michael B. and Elizabeth (Geiss) Ehreth. The family lived in Solen, ND, where he attended school. On July 1, 1946, he married Eileen Birrenkott at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck. He worked for Gamble Skogmo, Inc., Ford Garage, The Farm Store, and began working at Production Credit Association in 1961 until he retired. After retirement, he was a consultant for Ag Loan officers training at the Bank of North Dakota. He was an active member of Christ the King Church, serving in the choir for more than 30 years and volunteering as a parish worker, on the Parish Council and on the Bishop Council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks. Ben's hobby was woodworking, which included caricature carvings, lathe work and small carpentry. He made candle holders, song boards and other wood pieces for Christ the King Church.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, and one daughter and son-in-law; Michael (Linda) Ehreth of Mandan, Gregg (Pam) Ehreth of Grand Forks, and Marguerite (Dan) Eberle of Phoenix, Arizona; five grandchildren, Sam (Dianha) Ehreth, Jessica Ehreth, Sarah Eberle, Ben (RozAnn) Ehreth and Becky (Joe) Bailey; and five great-grandchildren, Ilee, Annabel, Hunter, Madelyn and Cecilia.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Eileen; his parents; and sisters, Monica Erhardt, Josephine Geiger, Margaret LaDuke, and Mary Rebenitsch; and brothers, Adam, Jacob, John, Joseph, Michael and Ralph.

The family thanks the staff at Miller Pointe for their loving and kind care. In lieu of memorials, Ben's family prefers your loving thoughts and prayers or a donation to your favorite charitable organization.

