Florence O'Shea, 95, formerly of Turtle Lake, died Oct. 5, 2020 in the Souris Valley Care Center, Velva.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Turtle Lake. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Florence. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)