Maryann Beckler

Maryann (Haux) Beckler, Bismarck, died on April 9, 2020.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. For those attending the service, the family requests masks be worn and proper social distancing guidelines be followed.

Maryann was born Jan. 19, 1940 on the family farm near McClusky, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Helm) Haux. She grew up near Mercer and attended a one room country school through the eighth grade.

On Dec. 14, 1957 she married John E. Beckler in Bismarck and in 1960, they adopted their daughter Hollie Lee. Maryann worked at Bismarck Public Schools and Northridge School as a baker. Maryann enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, she loved to bake and enjoyed Western movies, especially if they starred John Wayne, Glenn Ford or Robert Mitchum.

Maryann will be missed by her grandson Gerold Lamontagne, Eugene, Ore.; brothers, Chet (Char) Haux, Bismarck; Bennie (Dina) Haux, Bismarck; Richard (Lisa) Haux, San Diego, Calif.; and Gene (Rose) Haux, Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandson Tyler; brother-in-law, Curtis Job, Rodgers, Minn.; sister-in-law, Bert Haux, Brighton, Colo.; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Beckler; daughter, Hollie Flannagan; parents, Fred and Mary Haux; sisters, Grace Job, Betty Lou Haux, and Ginger Knapp; brothers, Marvin Haux, Clifford Haux, Roger (Ilene) Haux, and Rueben Haux; and sister-in-law; Jan Haux.

Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Maryann and sign the online guestbook.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
