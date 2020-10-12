Donald "Donnie" Schreiner, 78, Garrison, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at a Minot hospital. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at noon at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Donnie's family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison. Donnie was born Oct. 11, 1941 in Garrison, to Nicholas and Aurelia (Ulrich) Schreiner. He was raised and educated in Garrison, graduating from Garrison High School in 1959. Donnie enlisted in the US Army on May 7, 1964 and served two years during the Vietnam War, being discharged on May 6, 1966.

Donnie married Marjorie Winn on March 27, 1967 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. They made their home in Minot where he worked for Warner Construction. They later moved to Garrison when Donnie went to work at Great River Energy. He retired in December of 2010 at the age of 69.

Donnie was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison, the Knights of Columbus, and was also a member of the Garrison Fire Dept. for 16 years, later becoming an honorary member. Donnie enjoyed taking meticulous care of his lawn and yard and was often seen mowing, spraying, or tinkering. He also loved to go out to "the farm", helping with anything that needed to be done. Deer hunting was something he looked forward to every fall as it was always with his kids and family, which was then followed, of course, with sausage making. He also had one heck of a knack for making sauerkraut! There was also never a time that Donnie was not up for a cup of coffee and a visit. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, children, family, and friends.

Donnie is survived by his wife Marjorie of 53 years; sons, Todd (Lori) Schreiner, Billings, Mont., Trenton (Hallie) Schreiner, Peoria, Ariz., daughter, TerriAnn Schreiner, Garrison; grandchildren, Madison, Dylan, Zach, Kyler, Bianca, Ashley, Sean, Austin, Tyler; great grandchildren, Xander, and Freya; sisters, Pat Schumaier, Garrison, Marguerite (Bob) Kroeplin, Hillsboro, Ore., and Jackie (Elmer) Flath, Lakewood, Colo., sister-in-law, Gertie Schreiner; in-laws, Marilyn (Tom) Aldinger, Marlis (John) Patrick, Marie Gary (Lewis), Mary (Neil) Sagert, Willis (Billie) Winn, Doug (Michelle) Winn, Marvel (Molina) Frank, special cousin, Arthur Schreiner, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild, TJ, great-grandchild, Teagan, and brothers, Glenn, Cletus, and Arnie Schreiner, and several special nephews and a niece.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.