Ervin A. Navratil, 93, of Stanton, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020, at Marion Manor Health Care Center, Glen Ullin. Private family services will be held.

Ervin was born April, 28, 1927, at Glen Ullin to Joseph and Catherine (SeeBerger) Navratil. He was the third of eight children. He was raised and educated at Glen Ullin. Ervin served in the U.S. Army and was discharged on Jan. 21, 1947. He spent time in the European Theater in Linz, Austria which was near his home country. In 1949, he married Margaret Schlatter at Glen Ullin. Together they lived in Glen Ullin but shortly after moved to Stanton where they made their home. He began working at the Garrison Dam.

Ervin was a carpenter for the most of his life, building homes. In the 1970s he began working at the Glen Harold mine and retired in the early 1990s. He continued living in Stanton after Margaret's passing until he moved to Marion Manor in 2016.

Ervin loved woodworking, spending many hours in his shop.

He is survived by three sons, Dennis of Elko, Nev., Darrell (Maryann) of Blue Grass, Iowa, Dean (Cindy) of Bismarck; seven grandchildren, Serena Phipps, Dennis Navratil, Jr., Angie Fentress, Shanna Navratil, ChrisAnn Cheek, Amber Helt and Ashley Patterson; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.

Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; two children, Arny and David Navratil; seven siblings.

The family would love to thank the staff of Marion Manor Health Care Center for their wonderful care and compassion. Ervin considered the Marion Manor his home.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.