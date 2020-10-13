Marcella Nathan

Marcella (Fetzer) Nathan, 82, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and now resides in her heavenly mansion where she longed to be. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1143 N 26th St, Bismarck. Masks are required.

Burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Marcella was born July 5, 1938 to Henry and Lena (Landenberger) Fetzer in Steele. She grew up on the farm 12 miles southwest of Tuttle. Marcella loved the farm and often told stories of her childhood. One of her favorite stories to tell was the time her dog, Poochie, had puppies underneath their front porch and she was the only one allowed to go under there to see and help take care of them. Poochie would go and eat but otherwise she wouldn't leave her puppies.

She attended a one room rural school and graduated from Tuttle High School in 1956. Her parents sold the farm and moved to Bismarck before her senior year, so she went back to Tuttle to finish high school. She lived with her aunt for that school year. Her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Richard Nathan, may have had something to do with her wanting to finish her senior year in Tuttle since he lived there.

Richard and Marcella were married July 12, 1959. They had many fun times in the 61 years of their marriage. One of their favorite things to do was to go dancing on Saturday nights. Richard took great care of her all the years she suffered from Alzheimer's.

After marriage, they resided in Bismarck where they raised their children. They adopted a daughter, Stacy, son, Ross, and gave birth to daughter, Tana. She liked to tell people she has two bought and one homemade.

Marcella was a wonderful wife, mother and cook. No one could stretch strudel as thin as her without tearing it. None of us have ever been able to master her delicious German dishes.

Besides raising her family and her delicious cooking, she also helped Richard run their business, Capitol City Ornamental Iron. She was a hard worker and everyone who loved her will miss her humor, laughter and caring nature.

Her faith was an important part of her life. She attended church at Lord of Life Lutheran Church until she couldn't due to her disease.

Marcella is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Stacy (Tim) Clausnitzer, Ross (Pam) Nathan and Tana (Joel) Hoffman, all of Bismarck; two granddaughters, Dominique (Max) Buchholz, Fargo, and Hunter (fiancé, Ryaan Morgan) Hoffman, Mandan; two great-granddaughters, Abigail Buchholz and Aspen Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Irvin and Clarence (Janice) Fetzer; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

