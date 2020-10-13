Vernon Voegele

Vernon Voegele, 92, died Oct. 11, 2020. A private family service will be held.

Vernon was born June 6, 1928 to Fred J. and Ottille (Schrenk) Voegele. He grew up on the family farm north of Glen Ullin. At the age of 17, he bought and began playing the saxophone. He played with a number of bands.

On Nov. 19, 1957, he married Emma Engwicht in Haliday. They bought the family farm and farmed for eight years. After they sold the farm, they moved to Mandan where Vernon worked for Sweetheart Bakery. He also worked as a home contractor and later worked for the state park for almost 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Emma; son, Dean (special friend, Edna); two grandchildren, Shane (Heather) and Steve (Caitlin); two great-grandsons, Remington David and Reese Vernon; brother, Ray (Rose); and sister, Vi (Almer). He is also survived by his musician brothers, Herb Kaul, Dan Bauer, Leonard Brilz, and Emanuel Geiger.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice; brothers, Freddy and Floyd; brothers-in-law, Floyd Almer and Alvin Sailer. He is also preceded in death by musician brothers, Dalton Richter and Elmer Kaul.

