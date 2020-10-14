Wilbert Friesz

Wilbert Friesz, age 83, of New Leipzig, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Mott.

Services will start with a family service at 1 p.m. MT Saturday, Oct. 17 followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. MT, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin with Deacon Deb Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, north of New Leipzig. The service will be livestreamed and available for viewing on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. MT Friday at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

Wilbert is survived by sons Eric (Jill) and Aaron (Sara) of New Leipzig; grandchildren Evan, Allison, Elijah, Grace, and Hazel Friesz; sister Viola Wraalstad and many relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grant County Chapter of FFA. Condolence cards may be mailed to Eric Friesz at 7355 60th St. SW New Leipzig, ND 58562.

Online condolences may be made through the funeral home's website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.