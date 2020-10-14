Marilyn Kreiter

Marilyn Kreiter, 90, Bismarck, died Oct. 12, 2020 in a local nursing home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Marilyn was born Dec. 8, 1929 to William F. and Freida (Brodehl) Mauch in Harvey. She grew up and attended school in Goodrich. On March 30, 1948 she married Levi Kreiter in McClusky. They moved to a farm south of Goodrich where they lived for 40 years. In 1988 they moved to Bismarck. In 2004, she moved into a condo in Bismarck and later to a local nursing home.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Goodrich. She joined Bismarck Baptist Church in Bismarck after their move in 2004.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and making many beautiful quilts.

Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie and Elaine Kreiter, Iowa, Ellen Kreiter, Manfred, Fred Zeeb Sr., Bismarck, and Harley and Nancy Kreiter, Woodland, Calif; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi; brothers, Willis and Harold; sister, Betty; and numerous sisters-and-brothers-in-law.

