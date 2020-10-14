Menu
Rita Reichenbach
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Rita Reichenbach

Mrs. Rita Jo Reichenbach (formerly Fromherz) died peacefully Sept. 26, 2020 in Bismarck at the age of 70.

Rita was born May 20, 1950 in Portland, Oregon to Joseph and Margaret Fromherz. She married Roy Reichenbach in Oregon in 1976 and soon thereafter moved to Douglas, Wyoming and started a family. Rita and Roy later moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. After Roy passed away Rita relocated to Bismarck to spend time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Rita was an accomplished artist and often shared her love of art with others through paintings, drawings, and cards. She was a caring individual who was passionate about spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sharing good food, long visits with friends, and dancing. She was a truly thoughtful friend to many and was well known for kind words and good deeds for friends and strangers alike.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Ryan) Rayda and two grandaughters, Isobel and Harriet of Mandan; her stepmother, Margie Fromherz of Salem, Ore., her siblings, Allen (Robin) Fromherz of Dallas, Ore., Frank (Bridget) Fromherz of Yamhill, Ore., Rose (Kevin) Lucas of Stevenson, Wash., Barb (Steven) Guarracino of Phoenix, Ariz., Sylvia (Andy) Sharp of Midland, Mich., Louis (Patricia) Fromherz of Park River, John Fromherz of Salem, Ore., Paul Fromherz of Salem, Ore., Matt (Karen) Fromherz of Ellensburg, Wash., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Joseph Reichenbach, father, Adolph Joseph Fromherz, mother, Margaret Mary Fromherz (De Ryke), and her sister, Marie Therese Fromherz.

A funeral is scheduled for a date yet to be determined in Woodburn, Oregon. A memorial website for announcing funeral services and sharing photos and memories is available at Cornwell Colonial Chapel: cornwellcolonial.com/Obituaries

The family asks that for memorial purposes, you call a friend or relative you have lost touch with or get takeout with someone that you know is lonely. Connect and share kindness; Rita would be gladdened to bring that to others.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
