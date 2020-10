Rosemary Kopp Rosemary (Glines) Kopp, 77, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. MST Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Cemetery in McIntosh, South Dakota. https://www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com/obituary/rosemary-kopp



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.