Michael Peterson

Michael "Mike" Peterson, 67, of Hazen, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah, with Pastor Rick Loewen officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Sunday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Envision a man, but only through the eyes of his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He is in his own right, bigger than life! He is an image of his favorite actor JOHN WAYNE. (Honest, trustworthy, and a man of unquestionable character) His life was devoted to his family, his grandchildren, the community and the veterans.

Mike was the youngest of six children born to Carol Arlene (Nordling) and Harold Peterson on Sept. 23, 1953 in Hallock, Minnesota. He graduated from Warren, Minnesota and then moved to Drayton to work for American Crystal Sugar. In 1979 Mike moved to Hazen and began a 30+ year career with Basin Electric. Mike was proud of the company he worked for and the friends he made.

Mike had the honor to teach hunters safety for close to 30 years, was a city council member for several years, worked on the construction of the Hazen Winter Sports building while coaching and serving as the president of the association. Mike held a veterans goose hunt for 13 years and always had his four boys, neighbor kids, and friends along for the event.

Mike took the opportunity to teach kids respect for the outdoors and hunting/fishing ethics. Mike, always quoted "Give a man a fish and feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime." He taught us many things but he never taught us how to live without him!

Mike leaves a lifetime of memories behind with his wife Barb of 38 years; four sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn (Caro) Peterson of Seville, Spain, Duane (Patty) Poitra of Bismarck, Josh (Jess) Peterson of Hazen, and Dan (Danielle) Peterson of Lincoln. He leaves his love for his seven wonders: Logan-12, Katelyn-12, Aly-11, Cami-9, Kasen-7, Colton-6, Dylan-6; siblings Larry (Margarita) Peterson, Arden (Geri) Peterson, Kent (Connie) Peterson, Joy (Les) Heller, Dean (Sandy) Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The rest of his journey will be spent with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and in the hearts of those who have known and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Gaylord Johnson and nephew Jeffery Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent to the Wounded Warriors Program.

To donate to the memorial, follow the link:

http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043 In memory of Michael Harold Peterson