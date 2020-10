C. Rene Burk, 79, of Bowman, passed away Oct. 13, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo.

Funeral services for Rene will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Bowman United Methodist Church. Pastor Ray Sherwood will officiate with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a family and friends service held 7 p.m. Friday at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel.