Nancy Degner

Nancy Degner, 65, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home in Menoken.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website: http://firstlutheranchurchbismarck.com/

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. A livestream of the prayer service will be available on the funeral home's website.

Burial will be at Menoken Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it's recommended everyone attending wear masks.

Nancy Jane McDade Degner was born Dec. 2, 1954 in Washington, D.C. to Bruce Christian McDade and Sharlow Jane (White) McDade. Nancy was just a few weeks old when her father was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Washington, D.C. Her mother and older sister, Cathy, moved back to be with family in Dawson. When Nancy was a little over two, her mother married Richard Neustel and the new family moved to the family farm in Robinson where Nancy attended public school in Robinson, graduating in 1973. Sharlow and Rich were also blessed with three more daughters, Peggy, Jill, and June. Nancy went on to attend Dickinson State College with an associate of arts degree in medical transcription in 1975 and returned to Bismarck to work at Mid Dakota Clinic, UND Family Practice Center, and St. Alexius Medical Center.

On May 11, 1979, Nancy married Wayland Degner of Towner and together they were blessed with three children who survive her: Corey Degner (Jenni Underwood) and their children, Grace, Raleigh, and Crew, Council Bluffs, IA; Jonathan Degner (Kristy Heaton) and their children, Grant and Brody, Bismarck; and Sara Leno (Kevin) and their children, Brooke and Weston, Bismarck.

Nancy would like to thank all the physicians and medical staff over the years for her excellent care, but mostly those throughout her cancer journey, especially Dr. Peter Kurniali of Sanford Health Systems, the staff at Bismarck Cancer Center, and the wonderful staff of Sanford 7th floor cancer unit, along with Sanford Home Health and Hospice Care.

She is survived by her father, Richard (Sara) Neustel, Dawson; sisters, Cathy (Neil) Koenig, Jamestown, Georgette and Brent; Peggy Kertscher, Bismarck, Nic and Ben; Jill (Sunil) Misra, Anita, Orange Park, Fla.; June (Dale) Neumiller, Mandy, Wilton; sister-in-law, Mary Boehnke; brother-in-law, Ronnie Best, Sutton and Ryan; and close, dear friends Dan and Sue McLean.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father Bruce McDade, mother Sharlow Neustel, father-in-law Martin Degner, mother-in-law Lois Degner, and sister-in-law Marcia Best.

To share memories of Nancy and to view the livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.