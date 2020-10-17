Clifford Schultes

Clifford Schultes, 79, Streeter, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his home in Streeter.

Clifford was born June 28, 1941 near Streeter, the son of Art and Edna (Kubler) Schultes. He attended school at Streeter and graduated in 1959. He then attended ND State School of Science and graduated there in 1962 with a certificate in electronics.

Following the death of his father, he farmed with his mother and his siblings for many years. He was very active in the community, serving on the School board, Elevator board, Streeter Township board, and was president of the Streeter Wildlife Club. Clifford also did television repair and satellite installation for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Ruben (Cindy) Schultes, Jamestown, and his sister, Joyce (Kenny) Wentz, Streeter; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the community of Streeter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one nephew, Cody Wentz.

Private family graveside service will be held at the Streeter Cemetery, Streeter.

