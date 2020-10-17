Thomas Berger

Thomas Edward Berger, 71, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Oct. 4, 2020 at Marian Manor, Glen Ullin, his home for the past 10 years. Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family funeral services will be held at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck, with military honors conducted by the VFW Post #1326.

Tom was born the first of twin sons to Dr. John E. and Cleo (Giddings) Berger on Oct. 19, 1948. He graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1966. Tom enlisted in the Army in 1968; he was stationed in Soc Trang, South Vietnam, as part of the 13th Aviation Regiment. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his life-altering year in Vietnam, he was transferred to Schweinfurt, Germany and served in the 3rd Squadron 7th Calvary Unit. A favorite memory during his two-year tour of duty was viewing the Olympic Village under construction for the 1972 Summer Games in Munich, Germany.

After his discharge, Tom completed an Orthopedic Physician Assistant program in 1973, followed by certification as an LPN in 1975. During the ensuing 24 years, he worked at Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center where he compassionately dealt with mentally ill and physically handicapped residents. In 1992, Tom earned a bachelor's of science degree in human services from Moorhead State University. Although health issues forced his early retirement in 1999, he received an MBA from the American Intercontinental University in 2005.

Tom was a voracious reader and history buff (the Civil War and Custer, in particular); other interests included photography (nature) and music (oldies/big band/classical/operas). He was a gentle soul who earned the lifelong nickname "Bear" in grade school, and once stated, "I was so bright my father called me son!" Tom wanted it noted he thanked God for his time on earth and everyone for their prayers and friendship over the years. Tom's family expresses sincere thanks to Michelle (Scott) Slaughter, Echo (Dwight) Kuntz, Jeanne Miller, Howard Wehri, and his entire "Second Family" at Marian Manor; Audrey Uhrich and all the compassionate employees of Guardian and Protective Services; Joe (Jane) Masseth, Joe Turman; all of his SMCHS '66 classmates; and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 4004.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Timothy John Berger; and aunt, Florence M. Berger.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane (Scott) Hewitt, Sugar Land, Texas; cherished niece, Helen Hewitt, Dallas, Texas; nephew, Adam (Christina) and his grand-nephews (the joys of his life), Harrison and Henry Hewitt, Buda, Texas; and beloved aunt, Lorraine R. Berger, Bismarck.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to one of these nonprofit organizations that worked so closely caring for and assisting Tom over the years: Marian Manor Care Center (ATTN: Sandy Gerving, Administrator, PO Box 578, Glen Ullin, ND 58631) or Guardian and Protective Services (GaPS, 3801 Lockport St., Suite 4, Bismarck, ND 58503).

To honor Tom, please WEAR A MASK.

