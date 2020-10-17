Rhoda Pederson

Rhoda Beatrice (Ostroot) Pederson, 102, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 of natural causes. A private family service will be held.

She was born Sept. 3, 1918 in Astoria, S.D., to Theodore and Hannah (Quail) Ostroot. In 1924 the family moved to Crosby where she attended grade school. Later they moved to Minot where she graduated from Minot High School. She then attended Minot State Teachers College, as it was then known. She was employed at the Ward County Treasurer's Office in Minot for five years. On Aug. 25, 1946, she married Melvin Oliver "Pete" Pederson. They lived in Minot and Williston, Miles City and Billings, Mont., and Rapid City, S.D. Melvin passed away Oct. 4, 1968.

Rhoda moved to Bismarck and was employed at the North Dakota State Capitol's Public Service Commission for 14 years, retiring in 1983.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

In 2014, she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., where she lived at the Legacy of St. Anthony Assisted Living Residence until her passing.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Kaya), Greeley, Colo., and Jane Pederson (Don Aggerbeck), Minneapolis, Minn.; grandson, Barry (Caitlin) Pederson, Hood River, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Yates, Fargo, and Dorothy "Dolly" Pederson, Patterson, N.Y.; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Kenneth; sisters, Lorraine Ostroot, Helen Hammer, Charlotte Hutchens and Lorna Tyson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Legacy of St. Anthony Assisted Living Residence and the compassionate hospice care from the staff of Grace Hospice, Minneapolis, Minn.

