Helen Marie White, 90, Bismarck, formerly of the Tappen-Robinson area, passed away Oct. 15, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran, Robinson. The service will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 on the funeral home's website.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Robinson. Friends are invited to attend the burial at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Helen was born Sept. 16, 1930 to Gustave and Minnie (Shirley) Stenberg in Bismarck, the youngest of three children. She was raised and educated in Robinson, graduating in 1948. Following graduation, Helen worked for the ND Highway Department.

On Jan. 5, 1952, she married Howard White at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck. They resided on the White family farm north of Tappen. Together, they raised three children.

Helen was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Robinson, serving as a Sunday school teacher, superintendent and held many offices in WELCA, the churches ladies aide. She also was a singer for funerals, weddings, choir and the county fair musicals. She enjoyed singing from a young age and shared that talent with her whole family.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, Bismarck; daughters, Janine White, Bismarck, and Renee (Bob) Bachmeier, Bismarck; grandchildren, Matthew (Erika) White, Scott (Jennifer) White, Jeromie Bachmeier, Anthony Bachmeier and Rachel (Lee Wiedrich) Bachmeier; great-grandchldren, Caitlyn Marie, Clara Renee and Macie Marie; brother, Marvin (Cora) Stenberg, Moorhead, Minn.; sister-in-law, Leone Stenberg, Fargo and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her son, Kirk; brother, Glen Stenberg; and her parents.

To share memories of Helen and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.