Leo Haas

Graveside service for Leo Haas, 85, of Venturia, will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct.20, at Venturia Baptist Cemetery. Rev. David Irwin will officiate. Masks and social distancing encouraged. The service will be live streamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com under Leo's obituary.

Public visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home in Ashley.

He died Monday, Oct. 12, at Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.

Leo was born July 30, 1935 to Adolph and Katherine (Kiesz) Haas on the family homestead in Venturia. He spent his entire life on the farm. Leo began farming on his own when he was 15 years old. Along with farming, he did custom harvesting as far south as Oklahoma for 30 years and had his own trucking business for 30 years.

He was united in marriage to Connie Haarstad on April 13, 1981. Together, they enjoyed living the farm life with their family. His wife, Connie died June 18, 2012. After he retired, Leo enjoyed going to coffee and visiting with others. He always had a story to tell and the time to listen to a story. Leo was a member of Venturia Baptist Church.

Grateful for having shared Leo's life are his children, Brian (Katie) Haas of Ft. Irwin, Calif., Kevin (Carla) Klovstad of Aberdeen and Julie (Dennis) Lajoie of Aberdeen; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Connie, daughter, Kristi Tarnowski, brother, Alvin Haas and two sisters, Lorraine Bertsch and Lillian Heupel.

Honorary Casketbearers will be anyone who brought a smile to his face.

The family prefers memorials to Venturia Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Donavan Bender, 3310 98th St. SE, Venturia, ND 58413.

Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley has been entrusted with arrangements.