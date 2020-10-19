Bernice Wolf

Bernice A. Wolf, 69, Bismarck, passed away Oct. 17, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius from a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. Friends are invited to join via livestream on the funeral home's website.

Bernice was born May 26, 1951 in Bismarck to Bernhard and Katie Weigel, the eldest of 13 children. She was raised on a farm southwest of Napoleon and graduated from Napoleon High School. Bernice worked at the North Dakota Dept. of Banking in Bismarck for 32 years. She then worked for Bismarck Municipal Court for 13 years.

On Sept. 10, 1971, she married Gerald Wolf. They lived north of Bismarck and enjoyed living on their hobby farm. Bernice had a passion for cats and horses, specifically her special horse, Shelby, who they raised and was part of their farm for 29 years. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and canning.

Bernice was very genuine and caring and always put others first. She took tremendous care of her parents in their advanced years and attended their doctor appointments, took them shopping, and ran errands with them. She had an unconditional love for her family and her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. She took pride in managing the large family calendar and if it was their birthday, she always was thinking of them. They could expect a birthday card from her each year.

Bernice is survived by her husband, Gerald; seven sisters and five brothers, Larry (Amy) Weigel, Devils Lake, Loretta (Carlyle) Kaufman, Powder Springs, Ga., Shirley Romej, Tucson, Ariz., Kathy (Al) Weisz, Bismarck, Berna (Joe) Vetter, Bismarck, Du-Wayne (Donna) Weigel, Bismarck, Eileen (David) Moser, Napoleon, Allan (Connie) Weigel, Kintyre, Randy (Cindy) Weigel, Kintyre, Sharmae (Richard) Vetter, Fargo, Marie (Dan) Vetter, Linton, Bernard (Tammy) Weigel, Apple Valley, Minn. She is also survived by mother-in-law, Mavis Wolf, Napoleon; three sisters-in-law Brenda (Jim) Nelson, Bismarck, Schelly Lenz, Bismarck, Marla Saville, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Cory Wolf, Bismarck; a very special cousin, Linda (Charlie) Helmstetler, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bernhard and Katie Weigel; father-in-law, Anton Wolf; four nephews, Scott Weigel, Robert Vetter, Grant Weisz and Chrys Leintz; brothers-in-law, Rob Romej and Chuck Lenz; and sister-in-law, Janet Wolf.

To share memories of Bernice and watch the livestream of the service, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.