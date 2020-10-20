Paul Lafrenz

Paul Lafrenz, 65, was welcomed into Heaven on Oct. 18, 2020. We wanted to celebrate Paul's life with all of you, but due to COVID-19 we will have a public visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service for close family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to watch the livestream on the funeral home's website.

Paul was born Aug. 28, 1955 to William and Patricia (Perry) Lafrenz in Langdon. He was raised and educated in Langdon. At the age of 17, he joined the Marines from 1973 to 1975. After his honorable discharge, he returned to North Dakota and attended welding school in Devil's Lake. He continued to work for various companies throughout North Dakota. He started his 31-year career with North American Coal by first assembling the dragline at Coteau.

On April 21, 2006 he married Donna Holte.

Paul enjoyed going camping. He was very active at Evangel in Bismarck. He liked to play cards and board games as well as going on bike rides and canoeing. Paul loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the local Alzheimer's Association.

Paul is survived by wife, Donna; children, Ramie (Jon) Sprenger, Billings, Mont., Travis (Maria Colima-Lafrenz) Lafrenz, Minot, and Natasha Lafrenz, Bismarck; stepchildren, Scott (Megan) Holte, Lakeville, Minn., Jennifer (Matt) Hulm, Bismarck, and Ryan (Tiffany) Holte, Columbia Falls, Mont.; grandchildren, Taylor, Jordyn and Sydney Sprenger, Danyka, Dahlya, Tryska and Tegyn Lafrenz, Travis Jr. Colima-Lafrenz, Bradley Vargus, and Kaden and Brooklyn Lafrenz; step grandchildren, Lucas Hulm, Liam and Oliver Holte; sisters, Carol (Clem) Schuck, Mandan, and Sharon (Eugene Stoodley) Davies, Penn.; and mother- and father-in-law, Leo and Eugenia Roehrich.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon; his parents; siblings, Gary Lafrenz, Yvonne Elgaen and Janie Lafrenz.

To share memories of Paul and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.