Frederick Schilling

Frederick "Fred" Schilling, 75, Bismarck, died Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. A graveside service is planned at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, where his parents, Fred and Karen, are buried.

Frederick James Schilling was born on Oct. 17, 1944 at Casper, Wyoming. He grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1962. Fred served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1972 as an electronics technician. He was stationed at Guam in the Pacific and Rota, Spain. He was always very proud of his Navy service and electronics training. Fred was a member of the American Legion. After leaving the Navy, he worked as a refinisher of antique furniture in Bismarck.

Fred was a cheerful and kind-hearted person, a good conversationalist and a reader of science-fiction. He was a meticulous craftsman when refinishing furniture and building model ships. Fred was a compassionate caregiver for his parents as they aged. He was also a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

He is survived by his brother, Steve (Paula) Schilling, and their son, Chrys; brother, Tim (Vicki) Schilling, and their children, Casey and Jessi.

Memorials may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
