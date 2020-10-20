Randall Mischke

Randall Carl Mischke went to be with his heavenly father on Oct. 15, 2020, with his wife of 59 years by his side.

Randy was born to Emil and Hilda (Fuerstenau) Mischke on Dec. 11, 1937, in Watertown, S.D. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Hazel High School in 1955. After graduating, he worked with farmers testing cattle until becoming a federal meat inspector for the USDA in 1960. On Sept. 9, 1961, he married Nellie Sorsen of Watertown and the newlyweds moved to Huron, S.D. In 1964, shortly after their move to Sioux Falls, they became parents to their daughter, Dawn, followed four years later by the birth of their second daughter, Carrie. Randy's promotion in 1977 brought the family to Bismarck. Randy and Nell were members of Faith Lutheran Church, where Randy served as an usher for many years.

Randy was dedicated to his family and enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball, playing catch in the backyard, taking them fishing, camping, and hunting (especially after getting his first hunting dog, Angel; his daughters were thankful to not have to serve as the bird flushers any longer), and always being there for them. He and Nell spent many years on various bowling leagues. Throughout Randy's life he was an avid baseball fan (Go Yankees!) and many family vacations included attending a major league baseball game. As his family grew, Randy shared his love of fishing and hunting with his grandchildren.

After retiring from the USDA in 1993, he enjoyed dealing blackjack part time for the next 15 years.

Randy is survived by his wife Nellie, his daughters Dawn (Bob) Brown and Carrie (Jody) Kadlec; grandchildren Robby (Danya) Brown, Ashley Brown, Lucas Stern, Benjamin Stern, and Gracie Stern; great-grandchildren Aiden and Caleb Brown; and step grandchildren Megan (Patrick) Shute (and their daughter Aurora) and Alec Kadlec; sisters Dorothy Brugman and Ethel Hansen; brother James (Joanne) Mischke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, with the spreading of Randy's ashes at a later date. The family is very thankful for your condolences; in lieu of flowers, Randy preferred a contribution to your local church or animal shelter in his honor.

To share memories or a message with the family, or view the service recording, please visit www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.