Josephine (Josie) Roehrich, 92, of Bismarck, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Oct. 19, 2020 at Augusta Place – a Prospera community, Bismarck.

Josie was born Nov. 7, 1927 to Reinhold and Barbara (Dirk) Heidrich in Emmons County near Strasburg. She was raised in Emmons County and was educated in a rural school there.

Josie married Sebastian Roehrich on June 9, 1947 at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Emmons County. They lived on the family homestead farm until they moved to Bismarck in 1951. Sebastian passed away in June of 1967. Josie was a stay at home mom until her youngest child started kindergarten, where she volunteered every Wednesday. Josie worked at the YMCA for 35 ½ years at the drop-in daycare. She enjoyed working with little children. Josie helped her twin sister (Mary) start her home daycare. She retired from the YMCA at the age of 80. Josie was also a charter member of Corpus Christi.

Josie is survived by her children: Arletta (Bob) Wittenberg, Ron Roehrich, Bismarck, Jeff (Tammy) Roehrich, Fessenden, Sandy (Walter) Larson, Mandan, Doug (Holly) Roehrich, Bismarck; seven grandchildren: John (Nikki) Wittenberg, Scott (Wendy) Wittenberg, Bismarck, Kimberly (Mychal) Neumiller, Bowden, Kayla Roehrich, Justin Roehrich, Jordan Roehrich and Jonathan Roehrich, Bismarck; seven great-grandchildren Shelby, Jared and Gage Wittenberg, Malee and Cameron Wittenberg, Bismarck, Bentley and Payzlee Neumiller Bowden; one brother, William Heidrich; and three sisters-in-law, Cathy Heidrich, Fargo, Diane Heidrich, and Marlys Heidrich, Bismarck.

Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian; her parents, Reinhold and Barbara Heidrich; grandparents, Ferdaned and Gertrude (Nagel) Heidrich, Jacob and Marion (Gross) Dirk; brothers, Max, Anton, Jack, Pius, John Heidrich; sisters, Gertrude Bogess, Rose Heidrich and twin sister, Mary Roehrich; daughter-in-law, Penny Roehrich.

Josie enjoyed going to the Medora Musical, Peace Garden, making cookies, playing board games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and holiday gatherings and visiting her cousins in Nisland, S.D., and her niece and cousin in Denver, Colo.

