Ann Margaret Brunmeier, 83, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen, following a year-long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at Stone Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.

Ann was born in Mandan on April 23, 1937, to Theodore and Esther (Bethke) Rask and raised on a farm southwest of Mandan. She graduated from high school in 1955, received her teaching certificate from Valley City Teachers College and taught for several years in a Mandan country school.

Ann worked as an eligibility technician for Mercer County Social Services for 20 years, retiring in 1999. She married Don Brunmeier on May 3, 1985 and they farmed and raised cattle until retiring in 2011. Ann loved living in the country and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, canning, reading, crafts and hosting their annual Independence Day picnics, which they did for 35 years.

Ann is survived by her husband Don, daughter Michelle (Tim) Wiedrich, Bismarck; son Shannon (Sheila) Noakes, Stanton; stepson Steve (Emily) Brunmeier, Denver, CO; stepdaughter-in-law Valerie Brunmeier, Stanton; sisters-in-law Doris (Gary) Dolan, Great Falls, MT and Dee Briock, Bismarck; grandchildren Megan (Justin) Sauer, Bismarck; Morgan (Camden) Larson, Fargo; Jennifer (Joey) Neumiller, Stanton; Nicole (Kory) Meyer, Bismarck; Nathan (Paige) Paislee, Center; Ryan Thernes, Stanton; Matthew Brunmeier, Denver, CO; Houston (Allison) Brunmeier, Martin, TN; and Sydney and Makenna Brunmeier, Stanton; 10 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, a nephew and lifelong special friend Jean (Toepke) Swanberg, Valley City.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Angela Graner and Jeanette Veitz, three infant brothers, brothers-in-law Leland Graner, Harlan Veitz, Elmer and Ray Brunmeier, sister-in-law Eldora Kilber, stepson Stan Brunmeier and grandson Travis Noakes.

Special thanks to niece Virginia Mehlhoff for her countless hours of assistance at the farm; the Sakakawea Hospice nurses and CNAs who cared for Ann the past year which allowed her to remain at home as long as possible; the nurses and CNAs at Sakakawea Medical Center; and Pastor Dennis Ristvedt for his visits and prayers.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.