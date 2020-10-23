MaryAnn Vetter

MaryAnn Vetter, 78, West Fargo, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Rosewood on Broadway, Fargo, surrounded by three of her daughters.

MaryAnn Weigel was born March 26, 1942 in Emmons County to Anthony and Rosalia (Wald) Weigel, while on their way to the Bismarck Hospital. She attended grade school in Kintyre. MaryAnn graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in Little Falls, Minnesota. MaryAnn married Alois Vetter on Dec. 29, 1960, and in their first six years of marriage they were blessed with six children. While they lived in Wilton, Napoleon, Gardner, and Larimore, MaryAnn worked part-time jobs selling Avon, as a librarian, and for the census bureau. In 1973 Al and MaryAnn purchased the Sunset Motel in West Fargo and owned it until 2013. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was very involved for many years as its funeral coordinator. She was also a very active member in Homemakers.

MaryAnn loved "dirt"- growing veggies, fruits, and flowers. She enjoyed reading, crafts and needlework, and most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. MaryAnn and Al enjoyed traveling, both as a couple and with their six children on summer family vacations. She loved to adventure out and take the "scenic" routes.

MaryAnn is survived by her children: Mark (Sandy) Vetter, of Rochert, Minn., Diane Vetter, of Plymouth, Minn., Janet (Fran) Gerszewski, of West Fargo, Carol (Tony Zimmerman) Vetter-Lane, of Becker, Minn., Glen (Laurie) Vetter, of Napoleon, and Linda Vetter, of Champlin, Minn.; grandchildren: Morgan Vetter, Stephanie (Jake) Kohl, and Suzanne Vetter; Andy (Elizabeth) Vetter; Jennifer (Robert) Norton, Sarahanne Supler, and Tanner (Mary) Lautt; KaDe, McKenzy, Walker, and Preston Lane; Zachary and Dylan Vetter; and Noah, Lucas, and Elijah Vetter; great-grandchildren: JoLyssa, Brekken, and BreLee Norton; Alexis and Wyatt Supler; Mila Lautt; Jaxon Vetter; and Elora Vetter. Other survivors include her siblings: Clara Helvig, of Perham, Minn., Mike (Connie) Weigel, of Vadnais Heights, Minn., Aggie (Cliff) Horner, of Bismarck, and Betty (Ken) Huber, of Bismarck, along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband Al, parents, parents-in-law Anton and Christina Vetter, sister Viola Eckroth, brother Tony Weigel, granddaughter Catrina Vetter, great-grandsons Carter and Easton Supler, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Livestream option. Contact family if interested.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo, with a rosary and vigil service at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, West Fargo, followed by burial at Holy Cross South Cemetery, Fargo. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)