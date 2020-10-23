Don Flath

Don A. Flath, 63, Robinson, passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Don was born Nov. 14, 1956 to Donald and Joyce (Deese) Flath in California. He was raised in Fallbrook, California, and graduated in 1974. The family moved to Robinson in the spring of 1976. On June 17, 1977 he married Diana Giese in Steele and to this union, four children were born.

Don was a carpenter by trade; however, he preferred truck driving. Later in life he worked for various other companies, including Midwest Manufacturing and Dakota Growers Pasta Company.

Don was a man of very few words. He enjoyed woodworking, cutting firewood, spotting the pulling sled and listening to the polka party on KBMR. In his younger years, he enjoyed square dancing with Diana.

Don is survived by his four children, Darcy (Crystal), Dominic (Janet), Darla Jo (Warren), Derek (Darrien), and their mother Diana; one brother, David (Eldean); 11 grandchildren; one nephew, Austin (Rachel); and numerous other friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Belma. He always respected Belma and considered her his mother.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at CHI St. Alexius Hospital for the care they provided Don during the last two weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the family.

