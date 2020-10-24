Marvin Roloff

Marvin Elmer Roloff, 97, of Edgewood - Mandan, was called home on Oct. 22, 2020.

Memorial Service to celebrate Marvin's life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Burial following service at the Congregational Cemetery, Kulm. Due to COVID-19, we understand if you are unable to attend. A livestream of the service will be available on Parkway Funeral's website. Masks and social distancing required.

He was born on a farm south of Kulm on July 7, 1923, the son of Gottheilf and Emilia (Schwartz) Roloff.

He attended country school in McIntosh County up to eighth grade. He self-taught himself as he loved to read.

Marvin married Linda Knopp, and they shared the life of farming together. They had three children. He farmed on the Roloff farmstead established by his grandfather, Daniel Roloff. The township was named after Daniel Roloff in McIntosh County nine miles southwest of Kulm.

Marvin was a fix it man. If he saw a way to make his equipment better, he would make it so. Marvin loved nature and was proud of his cattle herd he started with just a few cows. He was active on the township board for over 50 years and was given an award reflecting his time on the board. Marvin and Linda moved to Bismarck in 1996. In 2008, Marvin finally shut off his tractor for good. In 2016, they moved to Edgewood in Mandan.

He enjoyed all the visits from his seven grandchildren and his 16 great-grandchildren.

Marvin loved to tease and make people smile.

He is survived by his children, Don (Diana) Roloff, their children Jason (Kristy) and their three children, Jon Roloff and his daughter, Joel (Becky) Roloff and their three children, Jarred (Kendra) Roloff and their four children. Trudy (Doug) Kilber, their son, Todd (Jackie) Kilber and their two children. Sandy (Paul) Worm, their two children, Kristie (Gene) Cagle and their three children, and Troy Worm.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gottheilf, Emilia (Schwartz) Roloff, stepmother Anna Roloff; brother Arthur Roloff, sister-in-law Ann Roloff, sister Lorraine Ressler, brother in-law Dan Ressler.

