Albert Weidner

Albert Weidner, 81, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. CT Tuesday, Oct. 27 at New Life Worship Center, Hwy 49, Beulah, with Pastor Ron Enget officiating. Visitation will be from one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Halliday Cemetery, Halliday.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.