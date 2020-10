Eilene Sabot, 79, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 25, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.