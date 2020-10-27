Marilyn Hudson

Marilyn Cross Hudson, 84, Parshall, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Marilyn Old Dog was born on June 11, 1936 in Elbowoods where she attended school and graduated from Elbowoods High School in 1953. She continued her education at Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kan.

On Aug. 14, 1959, she married Charles Kent Hudson Sr. in Parshall. She began her career with the government which spanned 33 years and included work with the U.S. Air Force in Oakland, Calif., Bureau of Indian Affairs in San Jose, Calif. as a social worker, and as an administrator with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Fort Berthold Agency. She retired from federal service in 1992.

After retirement, Marilyn remained involved and was the administrator for the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum in New Town. In 2009, she was recognized by the North Dakota State Historical Society as a Heritage Profile Honor Awardee. This honor recognizes individuals who have made a lasting or significant contribution in preserving, interpreting, researching, publishing, promoting, or otherwise extending the knowledge and understanding of the history of North Dakota, and have demonstrated long-term dedication and personal commitment in pursuit of these goals.

Her knowledge was vast and was readily shared in a variety of capacities for state and local organizations including: Bush Foundation's North Dakota Advisory Committee; Plains Indian Museum Advisory Board for Buffalo Bill Center of the West Museum; Knife River Indian Heritage Foundation Board of Directors; North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Board of Trustees; North Dakota State Historical Records Advisory Board; State Representative for North Dakota AARP; and New Town Good Samaritan Nursing Home Board of Directors.

Her service and commitment to educating was great, but she was known by her family as a kind and humble person. She was a loving spouse, caring mother, and the best grandmother. She cherished time spent with her family. Her gentle spirit is at rest and she will be greatly missed.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Charles Kent Hudson Sr.; children, Charles Kent Hudson Jr. and Sonya Joy Rensch; grandchildren, Charles Kent Hudson, III, Cray John Hudson, Lee Rensch, Stone Martin Hudson, Noel Joy Rensch, and Sierra Rensch; great-grandchildren, Marilyn and Lincoln Rensch, Chapmyn and Ares Charles Hudson; and siblings, Milton Cross, Alfred Cross, Carol Juneau, Dorothy Atkinson, Raymond Cross, and Michael Cross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Dorothy (Bartell) Cross; granddaughter, Cassi Dee Rensch; and siblings, Martin Cross and Phyllis Old Dog Cross.

The family will celebrate Marilyn's life privately, in respect of CDC, North Dakota, and Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation COVID-19 guidelines. A public memorial is tentatively planned for June 2021.

In honor of Marilyn, go forward and share a smile, kind words, and good deeds. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Parshall Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 421, Parshall, ND 58770 or Parshall Volunteer Ambulance Department at PO Box 398, Parshall, ND 58770. Also Ronald McDonald House Charities (https://www.rmhcbismarck.org/) or North Dakota Make A Wish Foundation (https://wish.org/northdakota).

Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall (www.langhansfuneralhome.com)