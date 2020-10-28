Menu
Keith Moore

Keith Moore

Keith Moore, 36, of Beulah, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 30, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Beulah with Pastor Jeremy Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Keith is survived by his mom and dad, Keith and Tammy Moore; his son Everytt Moore; his sister, Toni Moore; two nieces, Miah Moore and Rylee Moore; his grandmother, Ruby (Al) Emter, all of Beulah; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leonard Boeckel and his grandparents, William and Donna Moore.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND 58523
Oct
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
, Beulah, North Dakota
To The Tammy and Keith Moore Sr. Family. I'm So Sorry To Hear Of Your Loss. I worked with Speddy on a couple of different occasions and got along well. My prayers are with you and your entire family. Stay Strong. Louie
Scott Davis
October 29, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to you all. I hope he is at peace and in the arms of the lord. May God give you strength through this time and know he is in a better place.
Kasey Mollman
October 29, 2020
Well my freind good bye for now. You will be missed!!! Your love and Faith for god was like no other!!! God You just hired the Best!!!! RIP Sped I won´t hang my head and cry I will hold my head up high looking for a glimpse of You by gods side because I know keith e Moore you where never afraid to die My heart hurts for your family left behind but inside I smile Cause now your living in style. I hope it´s ten times Better than we imagined or dreamed it would be Save a spot for me brother Good day to you my Freind God bless the Moore family Keith and Tam you raised one of the best.My hats of to you both I know he is missed!!! He would want you to smile for him Now because he is truly blessed
Jamie Sims and family
October 29, 2020
Sending prayers and heartfelt sympathy at this difficult time of loss. May God give you strength and comfort in the days ahead.
Arnie & Darla Charging
October 28, 2020
Keith and family So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Dorothy (Moore) Robinson
October 28, 2020
Dean Hamnes
October 28, 2020
Keith, Tammy, and Toni, Our hearts are hurting for you!! May God wrap His loving arms around you! May he comfort you in your loss! We are praying for your family!!
Debbie Gemmill
October 28, 2020
Our Deepest sympathy to your family during this difficult time!! Prayers for our Lord Jesus to comfort you and help you find peace and understanding!
Larry and Susan Wetzel
October 28, 2020
Reid Flaagan
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about your brother, Toni. Our sympathy to you and your family.
Faye Stroh
October 28, 2020