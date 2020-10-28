Barbara Hauser

Barbara "Bobbie" Ann Hauser, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Miller Pointe.

Barbara was born to John and Grace Lobach. She was a Bismarck resident through and through. She lived in Bismarck all her life, but for the short time in New York. Barbara loved Bismarck and all the trees and open skies in our city.

She also loved owls and collected them.

She was a secretary and her last job was 1987 Legislative Session. She worked from 1950 until she retired in 1987.

Bobbie leaves behind her special friends, Donna Bloom Hipfner and Villa Ness; the family of Harold Neumiller, brother-in-law; and the family of Dr. Guy Otteson, nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Lobach and Grace Lobach; and sister, Marlys Neumiller.

Bobbie's wishes were to be cremated and buried with no services. Prayers are always welcome.

A special thanks to the staff at Miller Pointe in Mandan for the last two years of taking care of Bobbie, especially during COVID-19.

