Ronald "Bruno" D. Schmidt Sr., 66, Bismarck, died Oct. 26, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 with a 3 p.m. burial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. While it was the family's wish to celebrate his life with friends and family, due to COVID-19, services will be privately held. Everyone is invited to view the service livestream on the funeral home's website. Numbers of guests are limited at the cemetery; friends can join outside or view on the livestream.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Ronald was born May 26, 1954 to Jacob and Clem (Jahner) Schmidt Sr. in Bismarck. He was raised in Menoken and attended schools in Menoken and Bismarck. Following his education, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1975. During his time in the military, he was stationed in Egypt, the Suez Canal and Florida.

Following his return to North Dakota, he married Virginia Sam in 1976. To this union, three children were born – Melissa, Kristen and Ronald Jr. Bruno worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad in North Dakota and Montana. Following his retirement, he returned to North Dakota and began his own trucking business.

In 2000, Ron married Janeen Schmitz and the two had one daughter, Kyra.

Bruno was active in the Knights of Columbus and served on the board. He loved buying and restoring tractors. Once the tractors were restored, he gave them away to friends and family. He enjoyed riding the restored tractors in parades.

He was a great storyteller, cook and baker. His kuchen was sure to hit the spot and was always followed by a loving "nudge" to the arm. He was a people person and loved to make people laugh. He was a mountain of a man with a gentle heart.

On April 21, 2010, Ron married Cynthia Clairmont.

Bruno is survived by his wife, Cindy, Bismarck; children, Melissa (Scott) Moran, Lincoln, Kristen (Tim Kalvoda) Schmidt, New Salem, Ronald Jr. (Kari) Schmidt, Mandan, and Kyra (Grant) Peterson, Grand Forks; grandchildren, Alicia and Michael Moran, Aaron and Travis Schmidt, Shelby Kalvoda, and Cole, Caleb and Cuyler Schmidt; siblings, Marc (Diane), Mandan, Jake (Sue) Mandan, Nick (Nicole) Mandan, Dave (Sandy) Bismarck, Betty (Joe) Pfeiler, Bismarck; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria Lozensky; and nephew, Michael Schmidt.

