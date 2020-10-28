Charles Moore

Charles Edward Moore Jr., 65, of Cannon Ball, passed away Oct. 23, 2020.

Charles was born on May 1, 1955, to Charles Edward Moore and Iris Annette Long. He was born in McColl, South Carolina but lived in Greenville, S.C., before moving to North Dakota.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at the VM Building in Cannon Ball. Charles will be laid to rest beside Marie Reihl, the lady he loved and shared his life with before she passed away in 2019. Services with Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory.